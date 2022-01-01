The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has banned cart-pushers from operating in Port Harcourt.

Mr Wike, who announced the ban in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday to mark the New Year, said the cart-pushers “have become notorious for indiscriminate scavenging and littering of wastes on street corners and the medians of major roads and highways across the State”.

Mr Wike also said cart-pushers have been involved in stealing of manhole covers and thereby endangering people’s lives on the roads.

“The State Government has placed an immediate ban on the activities of cart-pushers and directed law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone who attempts to violate this ban,” the governor said.

It is not clear if the ban covers the entire Rivers or if it is for Port Harcourt, the state capital, only.

Cart-pushing has for decades provided the opportunities for people with low-skills to earn some income, even though they could sometimes become a menace like Mr Wike said.

PREMIUM TIMES asked a former official of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service if cart-pushers contribute the internal revenue of the state.

“Not to the extent that I know because where would you even place them, what do they do? They don’t carry passengers. We don’t see that they make any money. What I see, maybe they carry scraps or refuse waste from point A to Point B. We don’t see them as business people, we see them as people who are trying to survive,” he said.

Governor Wike also announced a ban on “all nightclub activities” along a major road in Port Harcourt.

“Apart from the noise and traffic nuisances suffered by innocent residents, no responsible government should continue to tolerate the open display and solicitation of sexual services, drug abuse and public intoxication that takes place along the streets and public areas abutting some of these nightclubs, lounges and bars by the youths, some, as young as under 14 years.

“Consequently, the State Government has placed an immediate ban on all nightclub activities, including night-time trading and street prostitution along Abacha road and surrounding streets to stop the harmful effect of these depraved activities on the moral development of our children and society at large,” he said.

The governor also directed task force officials to go after those “who hawk foreign currencies around Hotel Presidential and other locations in the city.”