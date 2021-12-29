A man, identified as Yusuf Zubairu, has allegedly killed his wife, Fatima Hardo, in Sule-Tankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, told journalists on Wednesday that the incident happened on December 27, at Baldi village, where the couple lived.

The incident, which was reported by Bulama Muntari-Ubale, 65, occurred around 11:30 a.m. between Mr Zubairu, 26 and his wife Fatima, 23, following a misunderstanding between them.

“In the process of the fracas, the said Yusuf Zubairu (AKA Sallau) used a stick and hit Fatima Hardo (now deceased) to stupor, on her head.

“When one Rabi Lawan, of the same address, came and separate them, the said Yusuf Zubairu, also inflicted serious injury on her,” Mr Adam said.

He said on receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to Gumel General Hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The police spokesperson said while Rabi (the injured victim) was admitted and is currently responding to treatment at the hospital, the suspect was arrested and exhibit recovered from him.

The investigation is ongoing, Mr Adam added.