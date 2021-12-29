Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, presented the staff of office to the new emir of Lere, Suleiman Umaru.

Mr Umaru, an Engineer, succeeded his uncle, late Sarki Abubakar II, who died earlier this year.

During his speech at the occasion, Mr El-Rufai called on the new emir to emulate his predecessor late Abubakar, a retired military general in service to humanity.

“I enjoy you to emulate the late emir, Sarki Abubakar II, and rule the people of Lere with the fear of God and justly.

The governor also promised the people of Lere that it will soon commission the building of the Agricultural department of the Kaduna State University in Lere.

The new emir, dressed in brown regalia, a white embroidered ‘babban riga’ and a well-starched turban with brown royal shoes to match, thanked the governor for honouring the occasion.

The occasion was followed by a grand durbar organised by the emirate.

Decorated horses and riders in procession greeted the new emir and all dignitaries who attended the event.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, top government officials friends and well-wishers graced the occasion.

Residents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the choice of Mr Umaru as the new emir is welcomed by all citizens of the emirate.

“We, in Lere, are full of joy today. We thanked the governor for coming here today to witness this history. Emir Umaru is loved by all and we are all happy to see today,” residents said.