Thankfully, in 2021 there was no reports of celebrity divorce in Nigeria. However, if there was any Nigerian celebrity couple whose marriage courted controversy and was at the verge of a collapse, it would definitely be the Idibias.

The seemingly perfect marriage between music star, Innocent 2Baba Idibia and Annie Macaulay, which was solemnised in 2012, was threatened in September.

Nigerians were unaware of the brewing crisis in the union until Annie blew the lid off and all hell broke loose on Instagram.

Enter Pero

Trouble began after Annie openly accused her superstar husband of sharing the same house with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

She claimed that the singer spent nights under the same roof with Adeniyi, after taking his kids to Disneyland.

Then an audio of Annie crying and threatening to “spoil everything” went viral and further compounded the matter.

Annie laid it bare in a series of Instagram stories which were viewed by her over seven million followers.

Ms Adeniyi, 43, who is based in the U.S., is the daughter of a wealthy Nigerian businessman, Jide Adeniyi.

2baba fathered three children with her while Sumbo Ajaba and Annie bore two children each.

Prior to their infamous ‘public’ reconciliation at the Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja, Lagos, in November 2018, Pero and Annie, were erstwhile sworn enemies. 2Baba wept uncontrollably when the reconciliation happened.

There has been a lot of drama between 2Baba, his wife and Pero in the past couple of years – from Pero’s sister calling Annie out on Instagram to photos of 2baba and Pero kissing in a club, surfacing online.

Their frosty relationship took a front burner when photos of 2baba reportedly kissing Adeniyi at the singer’s nightclub back in 2015, broke the Internet.

The 9-year-old-union, for the first time in a long while, witnessed a full blown crisis, as Annie and Pero Adeniyi engaged in a messy spat on Instagram.

It was indeed messy.

Adeniyi is no stranger to the Idibias.

In fact, she is believed to have been an integral part of the legendary singer’s career since 2005.

Brother in- law problems

While dealing with the consequences of her Instagram outburst, Annie would later have to cope with the drama of her brother in-law, Charles Idibia, when he waded into the matter.

The 37-year-old actress would later claim that she was badly treated by her husband’s family.

Accusing his brother’s wife of drug addiction, Charles noted that she must have taken the wrong drugs from her ‘dealer’ to have come online to talk in that manner, of her husband.

‘Our first wife’ endorsement

While Annie was recovering from the backlash from her brother-in-law, a viral video would surface on the internet in October.

In the video, Pero was spotted with two ladies, who were identified as 2baba’s cousins hailing her and referring to her as ‘our first wife.’

One of the women also addressed Pero as the ‘only first wife’ 2baba has, adding that ‘nobody or any other wife will take that position from her in his life.’

Around that time, a video of Jide Adeniyi, Pero’s father, interview with Asabe Afrika TV in 2019, wherein he claimed that 2baba was married to his daughter but went on to marry another woman (Annie) despite the fact that she gave him his first three children, resurfaced online.

Advertisements



Setting the records straight

Pero, who has been believed to be a thorn in the flesh in Annie’s flesh set the records straight in an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

It was the first time the reserved entrepreneur would ever speak about the father of her children in public.

This was in October, 2021.

When asked about 2baba’s infamous American trip and if she was in the picture, she said, ‘‘I heard he came to America in August but we didn’t see. It’s not every time he comes to America that we see. His brother lives there, so it’s possible that he may have gone there to stay with him.”

Pero, who was holidaying in Nigeria at the time, also added that she arrived the country with her boyfriend and was surprised by the rumours making the rounds on social media.

She also stated that she had stayed out of 2baba’s marriage to avoid drama even at the detriment of the three kids she bore the music star.

Pero also took to her Instagram stories to warn Annie. She described her as a ‘lair’ for dragging her and stated that the truth would be out for all to see clearly.

Pero’s N500m lawsuit

Pero would later file what was described as the mother of all lawsuits in November.

She initiated legal actions against Annie for what was described as ‘malicious and libellous online publication made in September.’

Pero served Annie a lawsuit notice written on her behalf by her solicitors, Okonjo Odiawa & Ebi, in which she demanded a retraction and N500 million as damages.

In the lawsuit notice dated November 10, Pero’s lawyers referenced Annie’s Instagram outburst and the audiotape which went viral weeks ago.

In the viral audiotape, Annie alleged that her husband, 2Baba “packed his bags and came to America to see her (Pero) and his other kids”.

Peace at last?

2baba would later plead with the public to respect his family’s privacy and stop meddling into his marital crisis for the sake of his children.

The singer, in an Instagram post, also admitted his family’s mistakes.

He noted that no one was perfect, and admitted that bringing his family issues to social media was wrong.

This is the first time the singer would publicly comment on the family feud and infidelity scandal that began in September.

The 45-year-old first broke his silence when he released a new single, titled ‘Searching’, which features the legendary Bongus Ikwue.

Annie too

On the occasion of her 37th birthday, Annie penned an emotional and moving apology to her husband, over the marital issues of the past couple of months.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Nkoyo role interpreter said she was sorry “for putting him out there”, telling him “That was not the woman you married.”

She also admitted that her experiences in the past few months have been traumatic, disclosing that she contemplated suicide in the heat of the bitter fallout

Her post partly read ,”So sorry I put both our families out there the way I did (I still be your smallie o). To my beautiful mothers, my amazing mother and my beautiful mother-in-law, I am so sorry I let both of you down.”

She, however, did not openly apologise to Pero, but both parties have seized every form of ‘fight’ on Instagram, at least, for now.