The senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, said on Wednesday that was happy President Muhammadu Buhari did not sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.
Mr Adamu, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi that the National Assembly had no business passing a Bill to determine how parties nominate their candidates.
“It is strange and unfair to come up with a law regulating how parties conduct their elections.
“I support the president for not signing the Bill and I minced no words on the floor of the Senate.
“We should appreciate that Buhari’s refusal to assent to the bill means so much. He is a very articulate person; a very deep person in thought and planning,’’ he said.
Mr Adamu, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, said he agreed with the reasons given by the president for not signing the bill.
“Some people felt a bit down with the fact that it is difficult to get two-third of members to return to the chambers.
“It is a cause for concern. I am very concerned about it but the remedy is not for us to make laws to promote our personal interest.
ALSO READ: Electoral Bill: Why National Assembly may not override Buhari’s veto – Presidency
“The parties have their guidelines and conditions by which people accept to be members.
“You cannot be a member of a party and when you are there you want to change the rules of the game. It is not right; it is not fair.
Mr Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, however, said the lawmakers would take a decision on the bill when they return in January 2022.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION