The Coalition for A Better Nigeria has called on well meaning Nigerians to rise to save the life of ailing Nollywood Actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro.

Coalition National Coordinator Bamiji Awa made the call in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Awa said: “Our dear Super Nollywood Actor, Chief Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as “Fadeyi Oloro” is in dire need of the generous support of kind hearted Nigerians concerning his failing health.

“We brought this into public knowledge after years of his health crisis which is certainly beyond the control of his immediate family.”

Mr Awa, who is also the President-General, Grand Council of Yoruba Youths, said that the ailing veteran actor needed assistance from spirited individuals and corporate organisations.

“Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro has cried out to Nigerians, seeking financial assistance amidst health challenges,“ he said.

According to Mr Awa, the ailing actor has conducted a series of tests to ascertain the nature of his ailment but to no avail.

He said that Mr Arowosafe had sold all his property while moving from one hospital to another in search of a cure.

Meanwhile, speaking about 2022, the youth leader urged the Federal Government to redouble efforts toward improving security and ensuring a restructured Nigeria.

Mr Awa commended the Federal Government for making a difference and positive turn around for purchasing weapons and Super Tucano fighter jets to fight terrorism and banditry.

He said more should be done to stamp out killings.

He called for a slash in the cost of governance through the adoption of parliamentary or regional system of government.

This, he said, would save the country’s economy.

Mr Awa congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on his sixth year coronation anniversary.

He said that the anniversary coincided with the inauguration of the Royal African Foundation targeted at addressing a wide range of issues affecting the youth.

He listed the issues to include leadership deficit, poverty, social inclusion, inequality, among others. (NAN)