A non-governmental organisation (NGO), First British Charity Home Foundation, on Monday, fed at least 100 suspects and police officers in Lagos to celebrate the Christmas season.

The owner of the Foundation, Evans Uchendu, who led his team to various police formations, said the gesture was aimed at putting smiles on people’s faces.

“We visited Ijesha and Itire police stations, alongside the State Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon close, in Ikoyi.

“We provided them with good water, soft drinks and foods to over 100 policemen and suspects in custody.

“We donated automatic blood pressure monitor and emzol paracetamol, prayed with the officers and encouraged them for their good works at securing lives and property.

“We also prayed for the suspects and encouraged them to stay away from illegality,” he said.

He also said that part of the vision of the Foundation is to reach out to the elderly in the villages, especially those with no children to cater for them.

“By the grace of God, the vision of this Foundation is to feed every suspect in police cell and inmate in prison custody starting from Lagos.

“This is because I know from my working relationship with the police that nearly all of them, some victims of circumstances, are being fed by their Investigating Police Officers, using their meager salaries.

“We are not doing this because we have enough but looking at the present economic reality, you will appreciate what I am talking about,” he said.

(NAN)