The family of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, and youth in his home town of Ikolaba, Ibarapa East local government area of Oyo State, on Monday, staged a peaceful protest to demand justice for the slain student.

Mr Adegoke was reportedly killed at Hillton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun State, belonging to one Adedoyin Abdulrahman.

Mr Adegoke had traveled to Ile-Ife to write an examination. He lodged in the hotel on November 5, but his corpse was found days later, reportedly exhumed beside the hotel.

The police in Osun State had confirmed the arrest of Mr Abdulrahman and five other suspects in relation to the murder.

On Monday, youth in Ibarapa staged a peaceful protest demanding the prosecution of those responsible for the killing of their kinsman.

The elder brother of the deceased, Olugbade Adegoke, told PREMIUM TIMES that the family wants a “thorough investigation of the case, as well as immediate closure of the hotel.”

“We are demanding for justice. All the youths in Ikolaba are demanding justice. I am glad the investigation has been done. I went to Abuja three days ago and I was told to go and prepare for court, that Adedoyin would be charged,” Mr Adegoke said.

Ibrahim Adams, who spoke on behalf of the youth, noted that the protest would gradually move from Oyo State to every other state of the South-west if justice is not served on the matter.

“Our brother was killed and all we are demanding is justice, are we asking for too much ? For now we still have believe in the handling of the IGP and we know that justice will be served.

“ We won’t mind to take this protest to every other parts of the southwest, if we notice any form of foul play In this very matter.”