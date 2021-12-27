Former president Olusegun Obasanjo will lead other dignitaries to attend the bi-annual symposium dedicated to the memory of the late emeritus professor, Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

A statement by the family said Mr Obasanjo had made a commitment to attend in a letter sent to the family.

Mr Ibidapo-Obe, who was also the founding Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Ebonyi State, and Founding Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State, died in January.

The ceremony is being organised by the late professor’s wife, Sola Ibidapo-Obe, and the Oye Ibidapo-Obe Foundation for Educational Transformation. It is scheduled to hold on January 7, 2022, with the theme, ‘Viewing The World Through the Lens of Big Data’.

The event will be held at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, and hosted by Jim Ovia, the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc.

Other supporters of the ceremony are Wale Babalakin, former pro-chancellor, University of Lagos, and cousin to Mrs Ibidapo-Obe; Olu Olowokere, a professor at Texas Southern University, Houston; Ade Bello a former vice chancellor of the University of Lagos. Messrs Olowokere and Bello are long-term friends of the Ibidapo-Obes.

The symposium

The first session of the programme will be held between 10 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., with welcome address and introductions by Mr Bello, who is the event Chairman.

In the session, there will be presentations by Deji Badiru on the topic,’ Data analytics and Systems Engineering’ and David Olowokere addressing the topic, ‘Big Data and Changing Landscape of Science’, as well as Kunle Kehinde speaking on ‘Machine Learning: A New Framework for Accelerating Scientific Discovery.’

The second session, a ceremonial one, will see Akinbambo Ibidapo-Obe, son of the deceased, presenting a welcome address. Mr Obasanjo will serve as Chairman and deliver a topic themed, ‘On the Assessing and Improving of Accuracy of Nigerian Population and Demographic Data.’

The keynote address will be delivered by Mr Ovia on the topic, ’Using the Lens of Data for a Renewed Global Economic Evolution (Banking and Big Data). Ayo Ogunye will then oversee the proclamation of the establishment of Oye Ibidapo-Obe Endowed Chair in Engineering at the University of Lagos.