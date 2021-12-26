Gunmen abducted Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem, and paramount ruler of Gindri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Sunday.

The Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), MIshaku Takwa, confirmed the abduction.

OPSH is the military task force maintaining peace in the state,

Mr Takwa, a major, told journalists on Sunday in Jos that Mr Mato was kidnapped from his residence at Gindiri.

He said troops of the task force had been mobilised to the area to conduct a search and rescue.

“Troops of OPSH at Gyambus in Mangu have been mobilised to the area. They are on the trail of the kidnappers,’’ Mr Takwa said.

(NAN)