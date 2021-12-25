The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday rejoiced with Nigerians on the joyous occasion of Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement by its national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, the party urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to spread love among themselves, “particularly the needy and vulnerable among us.”

“The Party urges prayers and support for our selfless security and other essential services massively deployed around the country to ensure safe travel and yuletide festivities,” the ruling party said.

The APC said: “We assure citizens of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s capacity, intent and urgency to check and contain all criminalities so that Nigerians can go about their legitimate activities across the country safely.”

The party urged Nigerians to be mindful of the COVID-19 global pandemic as they go about visiting and celebrating with family, friends and loved ones, especially with the recent wave of the Omicron variant.

“We encourage citizens to take the widely available vaccines and adhere to public health protocols in order to halt the spread of the virus,” the statement said.

It said: “The polity is rife with assorted views on the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill. For us in the APC, we remain solidly-committed and support constitutionally-permitted as well as practical innovations and processes that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, specifically the nomination of political party candidates.”

The APC said the recently-launched National Development Plan (NDP) for 2021 to 2025 by Mr Buhari will further spur Nigeria to achieve robust development through the use of science, technology and innovation to drive growth.

The plan, the party said, will consolidate on the implementation of ongoing major infrastructure and other development projects across the country and open up economic opportunities for Nigerians.

“The APC wishes all a Merry Christmas and urge citizens to pray for a prosperous 2022 New Year,” the party said.