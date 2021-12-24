The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has refunded N326,000 that was illegally withdrawn from the bank account of a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Diemesor Gabriel.

The commission’s head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“It came like a Christmas gift for Diemesor Gabriel, 21-year-old student of Chemical Engineering, University of Benin, when on Friday December 24, 2021, Adesola Amusan, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, presented him with a bank draft of N326,000 (Three Hundred and Twenty-six Thousand Naira) ,” the statement said announcing the refund.

According the commission, the 21-year old chemical engineering student had, in September 2021, petitioned the commission over an illegal bank withdrawal of N326,000 from the N600,000 awarded to him as scholarship grant.

Mr Uwujaren said the commission after receiving his petition, commenced investigation and was able to arrest three suspects and recovered the illegally withdrawn money.

The refund was presented to him as a bank draft by the Adesola Amusan, an Assistant Commander at the Benin Zonal Command of the commission, the statement added.

Mr Diemesor, who said he had lost hope, received the bank draft with joy and commended the commission on a job well done.

“The commission has done a very well. I was pleasantly surprised when I was called. I had lost hope when fraudsters withdrew the money”, Mr Diemesor said.

He added that the commission had brought a smile to his face as the money was for school fees, project and upkeep.

Reacting, Mr Amusan said the commission would continue to discharge its duties diligently, ensure relief for victims of fraud and bring perpetrators to book.