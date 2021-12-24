The Ekiti State House of Assembly unanimously passed the state’s 2022 budget of N100.8 billion on Friday.

This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Finance’s report read by its Chairman, Olubunmi Adelugba (APC-Emure).

The motion for the adoption was moved by the Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan (APC-Ikole 1) and seconded by Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin).

This was after it was ratified by the Committee of the Whole House chaired by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

The committee, after due consultations through public hearing, recommended N60.5 billion as recurrent expenditure and N40.3 billion as capital expenditure.

Mrs Adelugba lauded the cooperation of ‘stakeholders’ for ensuring that the budget process was given speedy consideration.

Governor Kayode Fayemi presented the Appropriation Bill christened “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation’’ to the Assembly on October 28.

Before passing the bill, the speaker lauded the cooperation of members with the Executive and the Judiciary throughout 2021.

He announced that members would immediately proceed to the governor’s office to present the bill for Governor Fayemi’s assent.

“Let me formally announce that we shall, all members, proceed to the governor’s office to present the budget in order for Gov. Fayemi to assent to it,’’ Mr Afuye said.

Members thereafter sang a Christmas song in Ekiti dialect to wish one and another as well as their constituents merry a Christmas and New Year in advance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House consequently adjourned proceedings indefinitely so that members could consult with their constituents and prepare for the upcoming Ekiti APC governorship primary.

Ondo passes N199 billion

Similarly, the Ondo State House of Assembly passed N199 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year into law.

The Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide, while presenting the budget estimate during plenary noted that the budget was increased by N6.9 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, presented a budget proposal of N191.6 billion for the 2022 fiscal year, tagged: “Budget of Economic Re-Engineering.”

Mr Olajide noted that N112.9 billion is for recurrent while N885.6 billion is for capital expenditure.

The committee urged all Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDA’s) to collaborate with the State Internal revenue service to ensure that the goals and objectives of Government to boost internally generated revenue are pursued with all seriousness.

The speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, commended the committee members for a thorough job and quick passage of the budget.

Mr Oleyelogun noted that the 2022 fiscal budget of Economic Re-engineering will further drive the growth of the economy and will mark the beginning of new projects and programmes that are crucial to the development of the state. (NAN)