A Kano State High Court has restrained the Kano State Government from carrying out construction work on the disputed Kofar Wambai Market in the state.

Justice Aisha Ya’u gave the order Friday while hearing a suit filed by some of the traders against the government.

The judge said that the order would remain pending the hearing and determination of the suit, next year.

She directed that both parties should maintain the status quo on the disputed land.

Addressing the court, counsel to the traders, Sadiq Abbdullahi, alleged that the government had laid the foundation for the construction of shops on the disputed land.

The traders, led by Ibrahim Yakasai, had approached the court on December 22 to stop the government’s plan to erect more shops in the congested market.

“An order is granted that parties shall stop all action on disputed land and maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

“The matter is adjourned to 24/01/2022,” Friday’s court order stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how traders at the Kofar Wambai market Wednesday morning protested against the erection of more shops by the Kano government.

The protesters, who converged at the Sani Buhari line of the market, defied multiple gunshots by security officials who shot into the air to disperse them.