The Oyo State government, on Thursday, evacuated 112 beggars and mentally ill persons from major streets in Ibadan to a resettlement centre situated at Akinyele village, Moniya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was led by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Kafilat Olayiwola.

The team also picked up beggars and the mentally ill people at Mokola roundabout, Jemibewon Road, Sango, Ojoo Roundabout, Eleyele, Challenge, Dugbe, Gbagi, and Monatan areas in Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists at the resettlement centre, Mrs Olayiwola said the evacuees included 95 beggars and 17 mentally ill persons.

She said that the present administration in the state was determined to ensure that beggars and mentally sick persons were taken off the streets in the state for them to be properly taken care of at the resettlement.

“We always received complaints on the high increase of these beggars on our major roads, which is always an eyesore.

“We have strategised and renewed our plans to evacuate all of them and resettle them at this centre where we have provided adequate amenities which include free feeding in the morning, afternoon and night,” she said.

