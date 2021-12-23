An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was on Monday killed by a truck at Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Road in Ogun, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, confirmed the incident to NAN in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Mr Umar added that it was caused by the carelessness and excessive speeding by the truck driver.

“It was carelessness on the part of the driver, he was on high speed, he lost control and hit the officer.

“As officers were standing by the our patrol vehicle, a flat-body trailer hit the officer and brush(ed) him in between the truck and the patrol vehicle. The officer died while another marshal got injured,” he said.

The sector commander explained that the truck driver did not stop after hitting the officers but was chased by motorists and motorcycle riders who witnessed the incident.

“They pursued him, he stopped, left the vehicle and ran away but was arrested and we have handed him over to the police,” he said.

He noted that the injured marshal is in the hospital receiving treatment. (NAN)