Four students of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, have been suspended for allegedly beating up another student.

The victim, Christian Emmason, was allegedly beaten up at the Special Scholarship Hostel, resulting in the destruction of some university properties in the hostel.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Florence Obi, announced the suspension of the students in a letter dated December 20 and signed by the University Registrar, Gabriel Egbe.

The suspended students are Ebube Emmanuel of the Department of Social Works, Mbang Esther of the Department of Accountancy, Omini Linus of the Department of Law, and Ejumundo Oghenefejiro of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

The suspension is sequel to a report received by the Vice-Chancellor on November 20, that Miss Emmanuel mobilised three of her friends to beat up the student.

“The action contravenes 5:12 of the Student Handbook and (is) not acceptable to the present administration,” the registrar said in the letter of suspension.

“The suspension takes effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

“The students are warned to stay away from campus and ensure that they appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee whenever they are invited to defend themselves,” the letter added.

Bullying in Nigerian schools has dominated public discourse recently because of the death of a 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, of Dowen College, Lagos.

The parents of the late student said he was assaulted by senior students of the school for allegedly refusing to join a “secret cult” in the school.

(NAN)