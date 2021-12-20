The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, says one person lost his life in a motor accident on Osogbo-Gbongan expressway on Monday.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, Agnes Ogungbemi, said that the accident occurred around the state secretariat, Abere, near FRSC base in Osogbo.

Mrs Ogungbemi explained that a white Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number: EKY 213 XP, carrying 18 persons, lost control and summersaulted at about 1.45 p.m.

“The bus was carrying eight males, 10 females and two male children when the accident occurred.

“One male lost his life, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injury, including the 10 females and a child with severe injury.

“The injured victims had been rushed to Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo for further treatment.

“The corpse of the deceased was taken away by his family members when they arrived at the scene of the incident,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the vehicle had been towed to Dugbe Police Station and the road cleared for free flow of vehicular traffic.

(NAN)