The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to set-up a sub-committee on budgeting as well as put in place relevant structures for successful conduct of its National Convention scheduled for February.

John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), made this known when he addressed journalists at the end of the committee’s closed door meeting at the party’s national secretariat on Monday in Abuja.

He said the decision was part of resolutions reached at the meeting, which reviewed the party’s activities over the past one year and deliberated on various national and party matters.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for implementing several pro-people policies that had positively impacted the lives of Nigerians.

Mr Akpankudohede said the meeting passed a Vote of Confidence on the Buhari-led administration, adding that the APC would continue to engage with critical stakeholders on issues that affected the country and Nigerians generally.

“The meeting deliberated on the planned national convention and resolved to setup sub-committee on budgeting and other relevant structures for the national convention,” he said.

The APC scribe thanked Nigerians for their continued support to the APC and the federal government and offered his seasons greetings to them towards peaceful celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari had approved February for the national convention.

A new National Working Committee (NWC) was expected to be elected at the national convention to take over from the CECPC in piloting the affairs of the party.

(NAN)