The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) Kaduna is training 925 teachers on key thematic areas in the 2021 Capacity Building Workshops for teachers under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project.

The training is taking place across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Director and Chief Executive of the institute, Musa Maitafsir, in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, stated that the federal government is placing emphasis on the provision of quality education to its citizens.

‘’This conviction was borne out of the fact that education is a sure means of empowering citizens to live up to their responsibilities,” Mr Maitafsir said.

In an address to the participants at all the training centres, Mr Maitafsir commended the present administration for the release of funds for this year’s edition of the training workshops.

‘’At this juncture, let me state that we have introduced some innovative practices in the way we conduct workshops in the Institute,

‘’After reviewing the training manuals, we developed power-point presentations on all the thematic areas,’’ he said.

Mr Maitafsir said it is done with a view to simplifying the assignment of the resource persons at the training centres, ‘’so that they can concentrate more on participants-centred, activity-based and participatory approach of facilitation,’’ he added.

He, therefore, appealed to all participants to embrace the new paradigm shift so that there will be positive impact on the whole exercise.

He congratulated the participants on their selection to participate in the workshops, having urged them to demonstrate their readiness to learn through active participation in the class discussion and group work.

Mr Maitafsir urged stakeholders such as the State Ministries of Education, SUBEBs and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to continue to monitor the training in their respective states.

The training, which is strictly observed under COVID-19 protocols, is taking place in all state capitals and the FCT, between December 19 and 24.