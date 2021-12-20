The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says four suspected illegal dealers in petroleum products and a truck laden with suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) (diesel) have been handed over to it by the State Security Service (SSS).

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested by the SSS with the diesel concealed in cellophane bags by the SSS at Ring Road, Benin City, Edo State.

Mr Uwujaren said the suspects and the truck with its content were handed over to the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC for further investigation.

EFCC Press Release

DSS Hands Over Truck, Four Suspected Illegal Oil Dealers to EFCC

Operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, Benin Command on Thursday, December 16, 2021, handed over four suspected illegal dealers in petroleum products and a truck laden with suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil to the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation.

According to the Service, the suspects were arrested at Ring Road, Benin City following actionable intelligence with adulterated Automotive Gas Oil concealed in cellophane bags.

The suspects are Muhammed Musa, 30; Bafa Usman, 25; Muktar Muhammed, 26; and Adamu Ahmed 22.

Mark Akase, who received the suspects on behalf of the Commission, assured of thorough investigation, adding that those found culpable will be brought to book.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

20 December, 2021