As a result of the failure of government to fix a community road in Ogun State, South-west Nigeria, the management of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, has contributed N1.5 million to support the community’s efforts to repair the road.

The private university, which is owned by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nigeria, said the gesture was not only made to ensure smooth traveling experience but to also curb the rising spate of insecurity on Nigerian roads.

The institution made the disclosure in a statement by its media and public relations unit which is headed by Joshua Suleiman, a former newspaper editor.

The university said the donation was made to the community at the weekend.

The road, according to the university, is located within Enyinwa community, near Odogbolu town, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

It said David Alao, a professor and chief of staff to the president and vice-chancellor of the university, Ademola Tayo, made the donation on behalf of the ivory tower.

The statement reads in part: “Alao said the university was delighted to make the donation towards the rehabilitation of the road to ensure smooth driving and safety.”

“Professor Alao was accompanied by the director, External Affairs, Logistics and Protocol, Mr Isaac Osuntade and the token was received on behalf of the community by Mr Abiodun Adekoya, on behalf of the Eyinwa Council of Chiefs,” the statement added.

The statement added that the community thanked the university for the kind gesture and pledged its judicious use.