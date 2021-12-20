A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Monday, sentenced a man, Emmanuel Samson, to six years imprisonment for stabbing his former wife, Alice.

Also sentenced to six years imprisonment is Mr Samson’s friend, Lucky Obere.

Delivering judgment, the Chief Magistrate, Olufemi Ayedun, held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“On count one, they are sentenced to three years imprisonment each, on count two, they are equally sentenced to three years imprisonment each without option of fine, the sentences are to run concurrently,” he held.

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy and assault occasioning harm.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Morountonu Adegboye, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on November 19 in Ilawe-Ekiti.

Mr Adegboye said the convicts conspired, attacked, and stabbed Alice.

He said Alice, who is Samson’s former wife, suffered grievous hurt on the head, arm, and other parts of the body.

In her testimony before the court, Alice said Samson was the father of her five children.

Alice said Mr Obere caught up with the tricycle she was in on her way to visit her mother on the Igbara-Odo Ekiti Road.

“My husband emerged from the bush and started beating me.

“He stabbed me with a knife on the head, arm, and other parts of the body, in the presence of Obere,’’ she said.

To prove his case, the prosecutor called three witnesses and tendered statements among others and exhibits.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 516(A) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap C-16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

(NAN)