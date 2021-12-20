A human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has sued the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, before a high court in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The lawyer filed an ex parte motion against the duo after the government’s refusal to make public the report submitted by the #EndSARS panel.

Last month, Mr Ogun filed a Freedom of Information Act demanding that the government make the report public.

Victims of police brutality and their counsels had at different times expressed their frustrations over the government’s silence over the report of the panel in the state.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after filing the motion, Mr Ogun said he has initiated his first step in law against Governor Abiodun, over “his failure, neglect, and refusal to accede to my FOI request concerning the release of the Ogun State EndSARS panel report.

“The report was submitted about four months ago and has since been shrouded in secrecy.

“I made an FOI Application to get a copy of the report but after the expiration of statutory seven days, the governor has not reacted to my request. I have been really wondering why the governor is trying to make a secret out of a document that ought to ordinarily be in public circulation.

“We must insist that things be done properly in our country. Those who swore oaths under the Sixth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution should not be allowed to recklessly violate laws with impunity. No public official is higher than the law.

“I’m confident the court is the only solace of the oppressed.”

Contacted, the state’s attorney general and commissioner for Justice, who assumed office last month, said he is already acting on Mr Ogun’s request.

“Yes, you know when there is a report like that, there will be some internal procedures to be followed, and we are still working internally and since I assumed office about three weeks ago, I have stepped up action on it,” said Mr Ogungbade.

“I can recall receiving a letter with regards to this particular subject matter and particularly a story mentioning Ogun as one of the states yet to submit their reports to Abuja and since then, there have been tractions and I can assure you that either before the year runs out or very early in the new year there will be more positive things to tell you.”