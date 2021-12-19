At least four persons died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a truck at Lufwape on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

Ahmed Umar, the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Mr Umar noted that the incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. and was caused by the driver of the truck, who was over speeding and driving dangerously.

He stated that 20 people were involved in the accident, comprising 12 male and eight female passengers, saying that eight men and six women sustained injuries while two men and two female passengers died in the accident.

“The truck driver drove dangerously, forcing the Mazda bus driver to lose control and crashed on the highway.

Unfortunately, the truck driver escaped,” he said.

He stated that the injured victims were taken to Idera hospital, Sagamu, for treatment while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

Mr Umar cautioned motorists on dangerous driving, warning them to drive defensively, maintaining safe speed and obeying traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Mowe division for more information on the crash. (NAN)