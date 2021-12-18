The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) said no death or injury was recorded in the fire that broke out at the Oke Afa building materials market in Jakande, Egbe, Lagos State on Friday night.
The service, in a statement on Saturday by its Director, Margaret Adeseye, also confirmed that the inferno which started at about 9:17 p.m. has been extinguished.
“The intense fire was reported at about 21:17 hours on Friday has been subdued with the application of copious water and chemical foam compound.
“This is with collaborative efforts of other emergency service providers in partnership with LSFRS,” the statement read.
It added that the cause of the inferno and the losses recorded could not be ascertained as investigation was still on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the outbreak of the fire.
“It is on record that neither injury nor death occurred in the unfortunate incident,” the statement said. (NAN)
