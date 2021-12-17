The Abuja #EndSARS panel, which is investigating complaints of police brutality, has adjourned four cases indefinitely.

Suleiman Galadima, a retired Supreme Court Justice, who chairs the 11-member panel, announced the indefinite adjournment on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the panel had indicated it might not be holding public sitting next year.

Mr Galadima forwarded the unresolved cases to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which set it up, for further investigations.

One of the cases involving an alleged extra-judicial killing of Okechukwu Jonah by the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Abuja was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) and referred to the NHRC for further investigation.

Another of the cases involves alleged torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of Saudetu Suleiman by a couple identified as Mr and Mrs Anyanele, and Badewole Bola, a chief superintendent of police of Zuba police division, Abuja.

Two other cases, which are about the enforced disappearance of Lukman Salihu and of John Alozie, were also adjourned indefinitely because the police legal team could not produce the police officers involved for defence.

The police had earlier told the panel that the victim had long been handed over to the Joint Military Action on terrorism but the police failed to produce any evidence to support their claim before the panel.

Mr Galadima told the police counsel, Fidelis Ogwobe, that the panel would not close the case until the whereabouts of the missing victim is known.

He adjourned the case sine die but ordered the commission to continue investigations.

“This matter is in a class of its own, it’s unique. The police will have to provide evidence that the victim is not with them and has been handed over, as alleged,” Mr Galadima said.

The 11-man Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian police was set up by the NHRC following the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.