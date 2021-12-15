The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the Climate Change Act as a life-changing legislation.

The Climate Change Bill, which was first introduced in the 7th Assembly, had suffered several setbacks until passed recently and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2019, Mr Buhari had rejected the bill for “replicating the function of the Federal Ministry of Environment which is charged with mainstreaming climate responses and actions into government policies but does not suggest the scrapping of the ministry.”

Mr Gbajabimaila said he is planning to celebrate 25 bills assented to, but that none of them is as important as the Climate Change Act.

He stated this on Wednesday when the House of Representatives Press Corps gave the sponsor of the Climate Change bill, Sam Onuigbo, ‘Lawmaker of the Year” award.

Mr Gbajabiamila explained the legislation is one of such bill that “nobody bothered to even try to understand but on the closer examination and a proper understanding of what it entails, it is perhaps one of those life-changing bills, one of those bills that can affect every one of us for life.”

He noted that the legislation “will perhaps surpass generations yet to come.”

In his reaction, Mr Onuigbo said the legislation will help to address the menace of climate change and direct appropriate response.

“Make no mistakes about it, climate change is an existential issue and must be treated as such. Our country Nigeria, must, therefore, take appropriate and coordinated actions in its transition to net-zero so as to avoid being left behind with a lot of stranded assets,” he said.

He added that the new legal framework will “help us on our journey towards green recovery, and ultimately ensure that we sustainably develop while preserving this earth for our children.”

Grace Ike, the chairman of the Corps, commended the lawmakers for ensuring the passage of the bill despite the numerous setbacks.

She noted that the bill will help to support carbon emissions reduction targets and create a sustainable environment.

“The signing of the bill into law by Mr President has made Nigeria join an elite group of countries that have enacted emissions-target legislation aiming to eliminate carbon emissions,” she said.

A representative from the United States Embassy, Jackson Smith, said Climate Change is a global issue and lauded the efforts of the National Assembly to face this challenge in the interest of the future of Nigeria.