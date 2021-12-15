A popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau, has lambasted the President Muhammadu-led government for its failure to tackle the worsening security situation and incessant killings in the north and the country at large.

Ms Sadau, who said this on her Instagram handle on Monday, said “unless the government steps up to the occasion, Nigerians could be pushed to revolt”.

She also described Nigerian leaders as “cruel and disregarding”.

Her posts partly read, “The poor Nigerian cannot stay at his home comfortably, he lives in fear. If we are all killed, we will then see who will vote for them again.”

Rising insecurity

Sadau’s post comes on the heels of a protest by Coalition of Concerned Northern Nigerian Groups in Abuja on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded an immediate end to the killings going on in the region.

They also lamented the gruesome killing of over 40 bus passengers at Gidan Bawa village in Sokoto State.

#NorthIsBleeding hashtag has trended all week with calls by prominent northern personalities and Nigerian celebrities calling for mass protests against President Buhari’s government over the mindless killings in the northern region

Read her post:

“The disturbing recent footage on social media is disheartening & inhumane. What did we really do as citizens of the country (Arewa most especially) to deserve such cruelty and disregard from our leaders?? All we did was VOTED!! We are not calling out anybody but EVERYBODY at the top level…

“When will there be action on insecurity???When will our voices be heard??? Our attention only got to be noticed after every 4 years… ENOUGH OF THAT!!

“This insecurity is affecting EVERY home in Arewa… … Hmm!! Never Wake a Sleeping Dog… Talaka a yau, zama a cikin gidansa ma tsoro yake bashi..I am speaking for myself and every person that feels affected..!!

“I am calling out EVERYBODY with a voice, power & influence to contribute to tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

Losing Arewa to banditry is like losing the whole nation. Idan kowa ya mutu Sai muga wanda zai zabe su… NO ONE IS SAFE UNTIL WE ARE SAFE … . ENOUGH OF THE BLOODSHED!!”