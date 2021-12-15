The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the new fees introduced by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for foreign-trained medical and dental applicants.

The lawmakers have charged the House Committee on Health Institutions to investigate the N900,000 fees paid by applicants for the six-month mandatory attachment programme.

MDCN had announced that applicants, who are Nigerian citizens, are required to pay a non-refundable fee of N900,000, while non-citizens are to pay N1.4 million for the programme.

The council had approved the following teaching hospitals as centres for the foreign-trained applicants: Olabisi Onabanjo University, Enugu State University, University of Port Harcourt, University of Ilorin, Aminu Kano University and the University of Maiduguri.

The exorbitant fee for foreign-trained applicants is charged despite the mass exodus of medical doctors to other countries in search of greener pasture.

The decision to investigate the fees followed a motion moved by Solomon Maren (PDP, Plateau) on Wednesday during plenary.

Mr Maren, in the motion, said the decision to charge foreign-trained applicants will further discourage foreign-trained medical students from returning to Nigeria.

He noted that Nigerians need more medical and dental graduates to return to the country after their training.

“Efforts by the federal government to boost and improve healthcare delivery through human capital development may be jeopardised if such outrageous charges are not removed, as many intending graduates may not be able to enrol into the council, without which they cannot practice.”

He added that “If deliberate and proactive steps are not taken to check those atrocious charges the healthcare system will suffer further lack of professionals, thereby increasing medical tourism out of Nigeria and jeopardising the federal government’s efforts at economic recovery.”

Speaking against the motion, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) said if Nigerians are made to pay a high price to practice in other climes, Nigeria should do the same.

“Most Nigerians are going outside the country for medical practice and the amount they pay abroad for them to be registered with relevant agencies or organisation is so high compared to what Nigeria charge them. We charge in naira, but abroad they charge in foreign currencies,” he said.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, while responding to the comments by Mr Jaha, said there is a need to make a distinction between Nigerians who are foreign-trained and foreigners. He noted that Nigerians should not be discriminated against because they studied overseas.

When the motion was put to question by Mr Gbajabiamila, it was unanimously adopted.