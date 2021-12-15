The Mariam Ladi foundation, on Tuesday, launched ‘On the Window Sill’, the autobiography of Mariam Yunusa, Adamawa State’s first female commissioner of housing and urban development.

In the 160-page book, the former academic at Ahmadu Bello University who died in July last year aged 65, detailed what it was like growing up as a woman in a largely patriarchal society.

She explained how she was able to rise through the ranks and break the glass ceiling set for female folks in her society.

While reading the preface of the book, Tonia Atebe said the author wrote the autobiography to inspire “female folks primarily for my part of the country.”

“My story is also for all women who, though confronted with every reason to fail and give up on life, would be encouraged to know that they can pick up themselves and still they are so sure, but which may seem so far off and unrealistic from where they now stand,” Ms Atebe read in Abuja where the event held.

“I have written the story so that men may gain a better understanding of the women they meet either intimately as spouses or in the marketplace as colleagues.

“If you are a man holding this book in your hands, I commend you for crossing prejudice and ageold social norm of ignoring “what people will think” when they see you holding “a woman’s story.” Mighty man of valour, step up to your divine plate, God’s creation is waiting for the manifestation of your priesthood,” she added.

In his welcome address, Haruna Yunusa said reading the book, “you will be able to see her life through her eyes and understand more why she made some of the decisions that she did and appreciate how she lived her life.”

“Our mother attempts to pencil down her experiences through life with the hope that it inspires the others with a similar starts in life, and let them know that there is no glass ceiling, because of where you are from or what sex you are,” he said.

The foundation in memory of Mrs Yunusa, which sponsored the book launch, was said to be providing aid to young girls in northeast Nigeria to restore hope to them after years of insurgency in the region.

One of the daughters of Mrs Yunusa who doubles as the programme director of the foundation, Asmau Durnin, noted that the the foundation was working on expanding its mandate to support the girls’ post-secondary school with scholarships for tertiary education and acquisition of vocational skills.

This she said was to “enable them to establish small and mid size enterprises (SMEs) depending on their level of academic strength and interests.”

“It is our goal to restore our girls back to normalcy, rescue them from the trauma and support the creation of sustainable livelihoods. This in turn creates hope for a bright future and the restoration of healthy individuals, who can hold a sense of civic duty as exemplary leaders in their various communities and beyond,” Mrs Durnin noted.