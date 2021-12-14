The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Tuesday that it had arrested members of a syndicate counterfeiters of foreign currencies, especially the dollar.

Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesperson, said the four suspects usually sold counterfeited foreign currencies to unsuspecting members of the public.

He said the suspects were arrested at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in the Wuse 2 Area of Abuja, in a joint operation of the operatives of the EFCC and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He said fake currencies of U.S. dollar worth $427,400 were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

The names and pictures of the suspects were not given in the EFCC statement.

Read EFCC’s full statement

EFCC Press Release

EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate

…Warns Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested members of a syndicate who specialize in counterfeiting foreign currencies, especially the dollar, for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

Acting on verified intelligence, the commission in a joint operation with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested four members of the syndicate on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in the Wuse 2 Area of Abuja with $427,400 fake United States Dollars.

The suspects include a woman, Princess Fashanu Adesina. Others are John Ogbaje, Emmanuel Bassey and Chidi Nwanchukwu. They volunteered useful statements which eventually led to the arrest of the syndicate’s kingpin, one Chief Douglas Mbonu on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, the commission wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of fraud syndicates masquerading as Bureau de Change operators, seeking to exploit the desperation of some citizens sourcing for forex for various purposes to defraud them of their hard-earned monies.

Citizens are advised to source their forex from commercial banks in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria to minimize the risk of exposure to fraud syndicates.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

14 December, 2021