A renowned Nigerian journalist has demanded justice for his relative allegedly killed by suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom State.

Ibanga Isine, the managing editor of Next Edition newspapers, in a petition to the attorney-general of Akwa Ibom State, on December 8, demanded justice over the brutal killing of Sunday Akpan, a lawyer.

Mr Akpan was allegedly killed on December 4 by suspected cultists over a tussle for village headship in Ikot Efre, a community in the state.

“On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at about 11a.m., I am informed that the cultists invaded the compound of late Chief Inyang Ikpe, when they received information that Bar. Sunday Akpan, was in the premises.

“On meeting him, the cultists were said to have dragged him out of the compound while at the same time dealing several machete-cuts on his body. I also learnt that some of those who witnessed the attack had begged the invaders to spare the life of the legal practitioner to no avail.

“After inflicting several machete cuts and beating him with sticks, he was left bleeding and struggling for his life until a few villagers braved the odds and rushed him to hospital. He died in a most agonizing way before his rescuers could get to the hospital,” Mr Isine said.

Mr Akpan was a lawyer to Ibanga Etim, one of the contenders for the village headship.

The tussle for the village headship had led to insecurity in the village.

“It would interest you to know, Sir, that Nung Ukana Ikot Efre has been enmeshed in a tussle for the position of the village head between two gladiators – Ibanga Etim and Enefiok Tim Udo (Enebros) – for many years now.

“As would be expected of law-abiding citizens, the two gladiators had approached the court of law to adjudicate on the matter and, from available information, the case had gone to the Court of Appeal and is still pending till date.

“Instead of exhausting the judicial process and or allow the Appeal Court to rule on the matter, some interested party rather resorted to self-help by bringing suspected cultists to unleash terror on peaceful villagers and disrupt the pursuit of their legitimate businesses.

“Based on credible information from relations and witnesses, the cultists brandishing dangerous weapons including guns, machetes, daggers and charms, have continuously blocked the road by the village market and extorted passers-by, beat up innocent villagers and ransacked homes.

“I am also made to understand that many indigenes of Ikot Efre including my relations and friends have fled their homes for fear of being killed and are living as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in other parts of the local government area,” Mr Isine further stated in the petition.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the police arrested some people in the community following the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, did not respond to calls seeking comment from him.