A State High Court in Uyo on Monday admitted as an exhibit the confessional statement made to the police by Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of the female job seeker in Akwa Ibom State, after dismissing his claim that he made the statement under duress.

Mr Akpan is standing trial for allegedly killing Iniubong Umoren, a graduate of the University of Uyo in April.

The judge, Bassey Nkanang, in his ruling in the trial within trial, said Mr Akpan’s claim was “clearly a sloppy afterthought” when considered side by side with the totality of the circumstances.

“The statement of the accused at the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Uyo, sought to be tendered by the prosecution, was freely and voluntarily made and largely corroborated by the evidence of prosecution witnesses,” the judge said.

“The Court further held that Uduak Frank Akpan had the opportunity of committing the offence, as there has been no contest whatsoever as to his being elsewhere aside from the locus criminis (scene of crime) at the time of the offence,” the judge added.

Mr Akpan, through his counsel, Sampson Adula, had objected to the admissibility of his confessional statement tendered by the investigating police officer, Samuel Udo.

The objection prompted the court to conduct a trial within trial to determine the voluntariness or otherwise of the statement with the view to appraising its suitability as an exhibit.

The case was adjourned to December 14.

The suspect, while he was paraded before reporters in May, narrated how he lured the victim with a fake job offer before she was raped and killed.