President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday evening hosted leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to a pre-Conference dinner at the Presidential Villa, ahead of the 60th Session of the bloc.
Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this in pictorial reports of the event.
Those who attended the dinner included the President of Ghana and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority, Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe; and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.
Others were President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau; President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone; and President Jose Maria Neves of Cape Verde.
Presidents Adama Barrow of the Gambia and Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’ Ivoire also attended the dinner.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that a new Chairman of ECOWAS Authority may emerge at the end of Sunday’s Sixtieth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION