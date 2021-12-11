Police in Imo have rescued abducted Eze Damian Nwaigwe, the traditional ruler of Mbutu in Aboh-Mbaise council area unhurt.

The Police spokesperson in Imo, CSP Michael Abattam, said in a statement issued in Owerri on Saturday that the traditional ruler had been reunited with his family.

He added that security had been beefed in the area.

Eze Nwaigwe was kidnapped from his residence on Thursday, a day after the traditional ruler of Atta autonomous community in Njaba council area, Eze Edwin Azike was kidnapped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eze Azike was, however, not as lucky as he was found dead at a market square in his area on Friday.

(NAN)