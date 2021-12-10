The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday said it successfully conducted a pilot auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum for the Fifth Generation (5G) network ahead of its deployment across the country.

The NCC announced that three telecoms companies are qualified as approved bidders for the 5G, having met all requirements for participating in the licensing process.

The simulated auction is preparatory to the main auction scheduled to take place on Monday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

“The conduct of the simulation exercise was in line with the requirements stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) for 3.5 GHz spectrum auction,” a statement signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC’s director of public affairs, said.

“The IM is a document that defines the process for the licensing of the 3.5 GHz spectrum band earlier published in the Commission’s website at the inception of the auction process.”

The three qualified bidders namely MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications Ltd, and Airtel Networks Ltd, participated in the software-based simulated auction exercise, using the Ascending Clock Auction System for the mock session, NCC said.

The commission said it hopes to licence two slots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band expected to be picked by successful bidders at the end of the main auction on Monday.

The auction on Monday will mark a turning point in Nigeria’s determination to harness the benefits of 5G for the nation’s socio-economic growth as concrete roll-out of 5G commences in 2022.

The commission in November fixed the price for the bid at N75 billion ($197.4 million), however, the telecommunications giants asked for the licence fee to be reduced.