The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to make it mandatory for private and public organisations to provide creches at workplaces.

The bill, sponsored by Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), seeks to amend the Labour Act and was debated on Thursday at the plenary.

Clause two of the bill is proposing that “It shall be the duty of every employer to provide a crèche facility within the precincts of the workplace, where employees who are breast-feeding and/or nursing mothers can keep their sucking children within work hours under the watch of a nanny employed by the employer at a reasonable fee.”

Mr Ogun, in the lead debate, said “availability of crèches in workplaces will allow nursing mothers to resume work and still be able to breastfeed their babies as recommended by the WHO and UNICEF.”

He noted that only nine per cent of organisations in Nigeria have a workplace breastfeeding policy, hence, “71%of infants in Nigeria do not enjoy the full benefits of breast milk in their formative years.”

The bill was passed for second reading without any debate. When it was put to question by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, the ‘ayes’ had it.

The bill was then referred to the Committee on Labour for further legislative action.