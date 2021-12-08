The trial of Abubakar Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, on charges of forgery of documents to obtain about N1.5 billion from the federal government continued before the Lagos State High Court, in Ikeja, on Wednesday.

At the proceedings, the trial judge, C.A. Balogun, delivered a ruling on the admissibility of some documents, which the prosecuting counsel, S.K. Atteh, had, at the sitting on November 16, 2021, sought to tender through the fifth prosecution witness.

The fifth prosecution witness is the chairperson of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The documents included correspondences between the EFCC and Enterprise Bank (then Spring Bank) as well as Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank).

However, the defence counsel, E.O. Isiramen, had objected to the admissibility of the responses from the two banks to the EFCC.

Delivering ruling, Mr Balogun dismissed the objection raised by the defence and admitted the documents as exhibits against the defendants.

Bawa’s testimony

Mr Bawa, thereafter, continued with his examination-in-chief.

Led in evidence by Mr Atteh, the EFCC chair told the court that after receiving the responses from Enterprise Bank, the EFCC sent a letter of investigation activities to the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

He said, “We furnished them with our findings for them to compute the subsidy that ought to have been paid to the defendant.

“They acknowledged receipt of the EFCC letter and later responded in writing.”

Mr Bawa identified the EFCC letter to the PPPRA and the certified true copies of the responses from the PPPRA, with its attached documents.

When Mr Atteh, thereafter, sought to tender the documents, there was no objection from the defence.

The documents were, therefore, admitted in evidence as exhibits against the defendants.

According to Mr Bawa, the EFCC afterwards wrote to the defendants, adding that “The second defendant, Abubakar Ali Peters came to our office on 5, Fomella Street, Wuse 2, Abuja; and after our interview with him regarding the involvement of the first defendant (Nadabo Energy Limited), he volunteered to make a statement.

“He was duly cautioned in English language.”

He then identified the statements made to the EFCC by the defendant on January 28, 2012 and February 8, 2012.

He said the defendant later used courier to send to the EFCC a booklet, which he had earlier submitted to the PPPRA for the purpose of receiving subsidy funds.

The defence did not object, when MR Atteh, thereafter, sought to tender the statements and the booklet.

The judge admitted the statements as Exhibit V, V1 and V2, while the booklet was admitted as Exhibit W.

Mr Bawa further told the Court that upon completion of investigations, he prepared a nine-page document as “the synopsis of our own understanding of what transpired in this particular transaction”.

It was admitted in evidence as Exhibit X without objection from the defence.

‘Summary of EFCC investigations’

Giving a summary of the EFCC investigation, Mr Bawa said: “The defendant imported into the country 6,505,140 litres of PMS equivalent to 4,850.962MT.

“Looking at the landing costs, he ought to have been paid N487,560,246.15, but he was paid and collected N1,465,961,978.24 for claiming to have imported 19,488,992 litres of PMS, which shows that he allegedly defrauded the Federal Government of Nigeria to the tune of N978,401,732.09.”

The case was adjourned till December 20 and 21 for continuation of hearing.

The defendants had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were arraigned on December 10, 2012.