President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations, and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Buhari also condoled with the government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

“He prayed that the almighty God would comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.”

A truck on Tuesday afternoon ran into the students on their way back from school. While witnesses said at least 13 persons lost their lives, police said two people were killed while 12 were injured.

The police say the driver of the truck has been taken into custody and investigations are ongoing.

On Wednesday, the Lagos State government announced it had shut down all the schools situated in that axis until next year.