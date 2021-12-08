Former anchor Chris Cuomo has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct days after he was fired from CNN.

Mr Cuomo’s contract was terminated Saturday and is now a subject of an investigation, unrelated to the sexual assault allegation, by the New York attorney general which concluded that he had helped his brother, former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

The New York Times reports that following Mr Cuomo’s sack from CNN, the allegation of sexual misconduct also came to light.

The Times said that Debra Katz, a prominent employment lawyer, informed CNN of a client with an allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo.

Ms Katz said the allegation against the anchor, which was made by a former junior colleague at another network, was “unrelated to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo matter.”

She added that her client “came forward because she was disgusted by Chris Cuomo’s on-air statements in response to the allegations made against his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”

ALSO READ: CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother fight sexual misconduct charges

The lawyer cited a March 1 broadcast in which Chris Cuomo said: “I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.”

“My client came forward at this time because she felt that by sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women. She will continue to cooperate with CNN’s investigation into her allegations,” Ms Katz noted.

Mr Cuomo’s spokesman, however, denied the allegations as “untrue” saying that the former anchor “fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way.”

“If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination,” a statement from Mr Cuomo’s representative Steven Goldberg reads.