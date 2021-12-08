The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says that the presentation of the COVID-19 vaccination card is now compulsory for attendees of social gatherings in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday on the update of the management of Coronavirus in the state.

He said that as a measure of curbing the spread of the disease, every attendee of a social gathering MUST present their vaccination cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination.

According to him, in unvaccinated people, a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) within 72 hours will be an exemption.

“All social events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding; and the guidelines set out below must be strictly adhered to.

“Where possible, events should be held outdoors and occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60 per cent of the maximum design capacity of the event centre.

“Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be subject to Rapid Diagnostic test (Antigen) to be conducted at the event venue or within 24hrs prior to the event at designated laboratories. (Request for rapid tests at the venue requires an application through the Safety Commission),” he said.

READ ALSO:

The governor said that since the persons under 18 years of age were unvaccinated, their temperature should be checked and persons with high temperatures (above 37.5) would be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.

He said that all guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry and must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out.

“Despite the huge financial obligation and constraints associated with managing this pandemic, our administration will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the preservation of the lives and livelihood of residents of Lagos State.

“I implore all residents of Lagos to comply with all guidelines and join hands with the government in the management of this pandemic,” the Incident Commander said.

(NAN)