A helicopter carrying India’s defence chief, Bipin Rawat, has crashed in Tamil Nadu, a Southern Indian State, the air force announced through a tweet Wednesday morning.
“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.
“An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it said.
The air force did not speak on the casualties from the crash and whether or not Mr Rawat, a general, or any other person, survived the crash.
Details later…
