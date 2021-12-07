Some commuters on Tuesday escaped death by a whisker when a commercial bus they were in was suddenly engulfed by fire as it passed in front of a Guarantee Trust Bank branch around the NNPC Towers in Abuja.
Motorists and security operatives had a hard time putting out the fire which also caused a traffic snarl around the area. Owners of parked cars panicked and also contributed to confusion as they moved their vehicles from the spot.
The fire was eventually extinguished but not until it had completely razed the interior of the bus.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of the time of filing this report.
Pictures below:
