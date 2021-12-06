The police in Ogun State have arrested one Biodun Adebiyi, a 32-year-old man, for allegedly beating a cigarette seller to death over N50.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday at Ajegunle area of Idiroko, where the deceased, Mukaila Adamu, 30, was selling cigarettes in his father’s shop.

The deceased was allegedly beaten to death because he refused to give the suspect his N50 change.

“The suspect was arrested on the 5th of December 2021, following a report lodged at Idiroko divisional headquarters by the father of the deceased, one Adamu Abubakar, who reported that the suspect came to his shop at Ajegunle area of Idiroko at about 2 pm to buy cigarettes and his son Mukaila Adamu attended to him.

“He stated further that at about 10 p.m., the suspect came back and demanded for N50 balance. This led to argument between him and his son, and in the course of the argument, the suspect descended heavily on his son Mukaila Adamu with fist blow, consequent upon which his son collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead,” the police said in the statement.

Mr Oyeyemi said after the report was lodged, the Divisional Police Officer of Idiroko division, Shadrach Oriloye, mobilised his men to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at mortuary for autopsy,” Mr Oyeyemi added.

The commissioner of police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has directed the transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Housewife sets mistress ablaze

In another incident, a 32-year-old woman, Kehinde Abdulwasiu, was arrested by the police for allegedly pouring petrol on her husband’s mistress, and subsequently set her ablaze.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report on November 22, by the husband of the deceased, one Fatai Olugbade.

Mr Olugbade said he had earlier accused his wife, Tosin Olugbade, 23, of having extra marital affair with one Ismail Wasiu, and to his surprise, the said wife packed out of his house and moved to the house of Ismail Wasiu, her concubine.

He narrated further that on November 14, he learnt that the wife of Mr Wasiu had an argument with his wife, and the said Wasiu’s wife poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

“The deceased was rushed to the hospital by her family members but later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Police officers were mobilised to the scene where the husband of the suspect, who had asked his wife to run away, was arrested.

Mr Oyeyemi said the homicide team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led to the apprehension of the suspect, Mrs Abdulwasiu, a mother of three, where she was taking refuge at Saki area of Oyo state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased. But when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked the wife to take to flight.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the case is under investigation.