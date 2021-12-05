The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has commissioned its state-of-the-art Cyber Security Laboratory.

The inauguration of the facility was done on the sideline of the 40th anniversary and the 32nd convocation ceremony of the institution held on November 26.

A statement by FUTA spokesperson, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the laboratory is equipped with 30 desktops computers, two smart televisions, three switches, one projector, one server and one server rack, which has a fiber optic backbone connection.

The laboratory is also equipped with top of the range facilities to collect cyber threats and attack data. The state-of-the-art facilities in the lab also include computers with windows and Linux operating systems installed with contemporary cyber security training software.

It also has fully installed Visual Studio Code, Oracle Virtual Box, MATLAB, Metasploiltable, DVWA, Kali Linux, Linux Mint, Packet Tacer running on the personal computers, Mr Adebanjo said.

A Professor of Information and Cyber Security at the institution, Kayode Alese, described the lab as the leading Test Bed in Nigeria whose facilities would be used to train the next generation of Cyber security experts.

The Laboratory, which requires biometric authentication before users can be granted access to the facilities, also houses the Departmental Library where volumes of very recent books and research materials can be accessed, the professor said.

Professor Alese said the laboratory came into being through the friends of the Department in collaboration with the University management, and staff of the Department coordinated by the Head of Department Dr Aderonke Thompson. The friends of the Department made generous individual donations and through their companies.

FUTA Vice Chancellor, Joseph Fuwape, while speaking during the commissioning, performed by the Chancellor, the Emir of Katagum, Umar Faruk II, and witnessed by the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Godknows Igali, described the laboratory as a Centre of Excellence for both undergraduate and postgraduate students that will enhance teaching, learning and research in Cyber Security studies.