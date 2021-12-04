YouTube has released its Top Ten creators lists aimed at celebrating the biggest moments on the platform in Nigeria in 2021.

This year, the country’s top 10 Nigerian creators on YouTube reflect the growing popularity of original content produced by Nigerian creators on the platform with HouseOfAjebo, official BRODA SHAGGI, APATATV+, BAKORI TV, Lightweight Entertainment, and MR MACARONI dominating this category.

The list largely consists of channels that share hilarious skits and movies.

HouseOfAjebo, the channel that topped the list, shares funny cartoon skits and is managed by popular stand-up comedian, Erem Emeka Nehemiah, also known as Ajebo.

Samuel Animashaun Perry, a Nigerian comedian, actor, songwriter, and musician who also owns the channel official BRODA SHAGGI, is another top creator on YouTube in Nigeria this year.

The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 is based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership.

For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes.

Below is the full list of the top 10 YouTube creators in Nigeria in 2021.

Topping the list of top trending videos in Nigeria is President Kuti, a movie starring Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade and Odunlade Adekola on Yorubaplus.

The comedy skit video, Tetracycline, and Septrin from HouseOfAjebo ranked second in the country.

Yoruba movies, ‘ABEBI’, starring Odunlade Adekola, and ‘Ete’, starring Bolanle Ninalowo were also among the trending videos that got Nigerians clicking “play”.

In addition, YouTube Nigeria also released the top 10 Breakout Creators list and the top 10 Shorts Creator list topped by HouseOfAjebo and SwagBoyQ respectively.

Chiké and Simi’s ‘Running to you’, Teni’s ‘For You’ featuring Davido, and WizKid’s Essence featuring Tems are the top three trending music videos this year. All three music videos lead the list of most viewed music videos by Nigerians in 2021 on YouTube.

Below is the full list of the top 10 creators in Nigeria in 2021.

HouseOfAjebo

Official BRODA SHAGGI

APATATV+

BAKORI TV

Lightweight Entertainment

MR MACARONI

TAAOOMA’S CABIN

Saira Movies

Yorubaplus

BrainJotter Comedian

Top 10 Music Videos in Nigeria

Chiké & Simi – Running (To You)

TENI – FOR YOU ft. Davido

WizKid – Essence ft. Tems

WizKid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy

Davido – The Best ft. Mayorkun

Davido – La La ft. Ckay

Ruger – Bounce

Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley

CHIDINMA – Jehovah Overdo

Omah Lay – Understand

Top 10 Trending Videos in Nigeria

President Kuti – movie starring Ibrahim Yekini|Bimpe Oyebade | Odunlade Adekola

Channel — Yorubaplus

Tetracycline and Septrin

Channel — HouseOfAjebo

ABEBI – movie staring Odunlade Adekola| Bimbo Oshin| Fisayo Amodemaja|Funke Etti| Tunde Ola

Channel — LibraTv

Ete – movie Starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo

Channel — YORUBAPLAY

BEFORE YOU BURY ME FULL MOVIE 9&10 (BURY ME)

Channel — MagicNollyTV

NENGI BREAD SELLER | BRODA SHAGGI | POCO LEE

Channel — Official BRODA SHAGGI

SELINA TESTED – (EPISODE 18 WAR IS COMING)

Channel — Lightweight Entertainment

She Never Knw I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me – Nigerian

Channel — TOP LOVE TV

BURY ME SEASON 1 (NEW HIT MOVIE) – ZUBBY MICHEAL|2021

Channel — Firstnollytv

This Deeper Life Wedding Is A Must Watch! Modesty and Glamour! Sarah & Paul 2020

Channel — Thrive With Rejoice

Top 10 Breakout Creators in Nigeria

HouseOfAjebo

BrainJotter Comedian

Oga Sabinus

Zic Aloma

De General

NEPA BOYS

KieKieTV

Ling and Lamb

Isbae U

LordLamba

Julius Dein

LordLamba

Top 10 Shorts Creators in Nigeria

SwagBoyQ

Rosey Lucci

Daniel LaBelle

Daniel LaBelle

2Slim Musiktv

Nas Daily

SeanDoesMagic

Sunkkeysnoop

Julius Dein