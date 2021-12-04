YouTube has released its Top Ten creators lists aimed at celebrating the biggest moments on the platform in Nigeria in 2021.
This year, the country’s top 10 Nigerian creators on YouTube reflect the growing popularity of original content produced by Nigerian creators on the platform with HouseOfAjebo, official BRODA SHAGGI, APATATV+, BAKORI TV, Lightweight Entertainment, and MR MACARONI dominating this category.
The list largely consists of channels that share hilarious skits and movies.
HouseOfAjebo, the channel that topped the list, shares funny cartoon skits and is managed by popular stand-up comedian, Erem Emeka Nehemiah, also known as Ajebo.
Samuel Animashaun Perry, a Nigerian comedian, actor, songwriter, and musician who also owns the channel official BRODA SHAGGI, is another top creator on YouTube in Nigeria this year.
The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 is based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership.
For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes.
Below is the full list of the top 10 YouTube creators in Nigeria in 2021.
Topping the list of top trending videos in Nigeria is President Kuti, a movie starring Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade and Odunlade Adekola on Yorubaplus.
The comedy skit video, Tetracycline, and Septrin from HouseOfAjebo ranked second in the country.
Yoruba movies, ‘ABEBI’, starring Odunlade Adekola, and ‘Ete’, starring Bolanle Ninalowo were also among the trending videos that got Nigerians clicking “play”.
In addition, YouTube Nigeria also released the top 10 Breakout Creators list and the top 10 Shorts Creator list topped by HouseOfAjebo and SwagBoyQ respectively.
Chiké and Simi’s ‘Running to you’, Teni’s ‘For You’ featuring Davido, and WizKid’s Essence featuring Tems are the top three trending music videos this year. All three music videos lead the list of most viewed music videos by Nigerians in 2021 on YouTube.
Below is the full list of the top 10 creators in Nigeria in 2021.
HouseOfAjebo
Official BRODA SHAGGI
APATATV+
BAKORI TV
Lightweight Entertainment
MR MACARONI
TAAOOMA’S CABIN
Saira Movies
Yorubaplus
BrainJotter Comedian
Top 10 Music Videos in Nigeria
Chiké & Simi – Running (To You)
TENI – FOR YOU ft. Davido
WizKid – Essence ft. Tems
WizKid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy
Davido – The Best ft. Mayorkun
Davido – La La ft. Ckay
Ruger – Bounce
Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley
CHIDINMA – Jehovah Overdo
Omah Lay – Understand
Top 10 Trending Videos in Nigeria
President Kuti – movie starring Ibrahim Yekini|Bimpe Oyebade | Odunlade Adekola
Channel — Yorubaplus
Tetracycline and Septrin
Channel — HouseOfAjebo
ABEBI – movie staring Odunlade Adekola| Bimbo Oshin| Fisayo Amodemaja|Funke Etti| Tunde Ola
Channel — LibraTv
Ete – movie Starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo
Channel — YORUBAPLAY
BEFORE YOU BURY ME FULL MOVIE 9&10 (BURY ME)
Channel — MagicNollyTV
NENGI BREAD SELLER | BRODA SHAGGI | POCO LEE
Channel — Official BRODA SHAGGI
SELINA TESTED – (EPISODE 18 WAR IS COMING)
Channel — Lightweight Entertainment
She Never Knw I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me – Nigerian
Channel — TOP LOVE TV
BURY ME SEASON 1 (NEW HIT MOVIE) – ZUBBY MICHEAL|2021
Channel — Firstnollytv
This Deeper Life Wedding Is A Must Watch! Modesty and Glamour! Sarah & Paul 2020
Channel — Thrive With Rejoice
Top 10 Breakout Creators in Nigeria
HouseOfAjebo
BrainJotter Comedian
Oga Sabinus
Zic Aloma
De General
NEPA BOYS
KieKieTV
Ling and Lamb
Isbae U
LordLamba
Julius Dein
LordLamba
Top 10 Shorts Creators in Nigeria
SwagBoyQ
Rosey Lucci
Daniel LaBelle
Daniel LaBelle
2Slim Musiktv
Nas Daily
SeanDoesMagic
Sunkkeysnoop
Julius Dein
