The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday called on the private and public sectors to promote access and equal participation of persons with disabilities in the workplace and life in general.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, in a statement commemorating the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, noted that this could be achieved by ensuring full implementation of and adherence to relevant legal framework and policies.

This, Mr Ojukwu said, would help to uphold human rights as provided in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 as well as other human rights instruments.

“Full participation of this vulnerable group in societal affairs would be enhanced by creating an accessible environment and structures such as sign language interpreters, ramps, braille signage, lifts, Digital accessibility tools, e-braille and so on,” Mr Ojukwu stated.

He said this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities raised awareness about the challenges faced by the category of people.

According to him, this year’s theme of Day focuses on leadership and participation of persons with disabilities in an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world, and would help to promote the importance of inclusion and accessibility in all spaces and also eliminate old societal practices inimical to health and equality.

He said for persons with disabilities to function effectively in the post-COVID-19 world, “deliberate efforts need to be made by stakeholders to ensure the disabled are given equal space in decision making, politics, sports, leadership, ICT and so on.”

He also called on to the government to include the disabled interests in the newly approved National development plan of 2021-2025.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated on December 3 of every year since 1992.

The commemoration of the Day aims to promote to promote advocacy around the special needs of persons with disabilities, an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

It also seeks to raise awareness of the benefits of integrating disabled people into all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

This year’s edition is with the theme, ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world’.