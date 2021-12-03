The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Chairman (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, over the cost implication of direct primaries.

The lower chamber, on Thursday, directed the House Committees on Appropriations and Electoral Matters to interface with the INEC boss over the cost implication of direct primaries.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi) on the floor of the House.

In his motion, Mr Abejide referred to a report that it would cost N500 billion for the commission to supervise direct primaries by all the political parties.

“Some people say it will cost N500 billion. This is mere speculation because the cost of direct primaries may be within the budget of INEC,” the lawmaker said.

The lawmakers want all political parties to select their candidates for elections through direct primaries, which involves voting by all members of a party.

They included the direct primaries clause in the electoral amendment bill they passed and transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Many state governors are, however, opposed to the direct primaries clause in the bill. Governors of the ruling party, APC, have expressed opposition to the clause, while Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had during his visit to President Buhari made a strong case for the direct primaries.

Mr Buhari has reportedly sought the counsel of INEC on the controversy.

Reacting to rumours that monitoring direct primaries would cost about N500 billion, Mr Abejide said the interface between the lawmakers and INEC will ensure that Nigerians understand the real cost of indirect primaries.

He said the findings from the meeting will help the National Assembly to budget appropriately for the commission.

When the motion was put to question by Mr Gbajabiamila, the “ayes” had it.

No date was, however, fixed for the committee to sit or meet with the electoral chief.