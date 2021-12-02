The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Anambra State said rescued victims of gender-based violence sometimes pass nights in the agency’s office because of lack of shelter to accommodate them.

Judith Chukwu, the commander of the agency in the state, disclosed this in an interview with reporters in Awka on Thursday.

Mrs Chukwu said some of the cases handled by NAPTIP involve victims that need to be given shelter.

“But, we don’t have such facilities. Sometimes we bring mattresses and we make them stay in the office, but that is not what the office is meant for.

“Office is a place where we are supposed to do our administrative work,” she said.

“Though the Anambra Government provided a space for us, it is not conducive for us in view of what we do,” she added.

Mrs Chukwu said the Anambra government has, however, promised to provide a “better place” for the agency.

The commander’s media briefing in Awka was part of the 16-Day Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

She said NAPTIP in Anambra has received over 30 petitions within its 12 months of operation.

Some of the cases received by the agency included child exploitation, gender based violence, child sexual exploitation, sale of human beings and babies, and violence against women, she said.

She said the agency also received cases of irregular migration where young men were smuggled out of Nigeria through irregular means.

“Such men find themselves in African and European countries where they are exploited in labour and have their organs harvested.

“We have been operating in Anambra since November 2020, sensitising the people, engaging in advocacy, creating awareness, receiving petitions and treating cases,” Mrs Chukwu said.

The commander said that NAPTIP was established to fight human trafficking, gender-based violence, and child exploitation with the right policies and strategies for combating the menaces.

She said the agency was working with relevant sister agencies as well as security agencies to ensure that human trafficking and abuse were reduced drastically.

Mrs Chukwu condemned all forms of violence against man, woman or children, including female genital mutilation.

She urged victims and their relatives to report such cases to the civil society organisations or security agencies who would in turn notify NAPTIP.

(NAN)